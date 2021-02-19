Gavin Reilly lost taste during Covid-19 struggle but kept appetite for football

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gavin Reilly lost his taste for food and drink while struck by Covid-19 but the Livingston forward’s appetite for football has remained undiminished.

The 27-year-old, who joined Livi last month after leaving Carlisle United, tested positive for coronavirus following the 2-0 Scottish Premiership win at Aberdeen on February 2.

After shrugging off various well-known symptoms in self-isolation, he returned to training last Saturday and – after missing the defeats to St Johnstone and Dundee United – he is keen to get back against former club St Mirren.

He said “I felt rundown, as if I had a cold and flu. I didn’t have a cough or fever but then I lost my taste and smell.

“After a couple of days I felt better but my taste didn’t come back for a week later – that wasn’t too bad because my cooking is that bad it didn’t make any difference!

“It was little things, like you would have your coffee in the morning and you couldn’t taste it.

“It was like a hot drink going down. It was weird more than anything.

“It was a wee bit frustrating going into isolation, especially after coming in and getting a few games so I am just looking forward to get back going.

“The good thing for me is that there was no midweek game and I have had a full week’s training under my belt so I am looking forward to getting going on Saturday.”

The West Lothian side are in fifth place and five points ahead of St Mirren and Dundee United in the race for a top-six spot.

The trip to Paisley is Livingston’s last game before the Betfred Cup final against St Johnstone at Hampden Park on Sunday week.

Reilly said: “Anyone who gets on the pitch will be looking forward to the cup final. But it is a big game for us on Saturday.

“St Mirren have been on a good run of form but hopefully we can get that win and cement that place in the top six. So it is a big game for both teams.

“People will be saying you will be looking forward to the cup final, but the league is your bread and butter at the end of the day and first and foremost, we are looking forward to that.”