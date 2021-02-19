Nottingham Forest set to welcome back Luke Freeman for clash against Blackburn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nottingham Forest should welcome back Luke Freeman for their Sky Bet Championship clash against Blackburn.

The Sheffield United loanee missed the midweek defeat to high-flying Swansea after his wife gave birth.

Ryan Yates could also be in contention having recovered from a calf injury but manager Chris Hughton is still missing a trio of players.

Sammy Ameobi (knee), Scott McKenna and Samba Sow (both ankle) are all absent.

Blackburn also have a number of injury concerns and are unable to bring any of their crocked players back into the fold at the City Ground.

Midfield duo Bradley Johnson and Joe Rankin-Costello are both sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Daniel Ayala’s ongoing groin complaint means the defender will once again miss out, as does Tom Trybull (back).

Scott Wharton and Derrick Williams are long-term absentees for Rovers, who have lost their last three games.