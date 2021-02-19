Injury-hit St Mirren missing key players for Livingston clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Mirren are still missing five players for their Scottish Premiership clash with Livingston.

Strikers Eamonn Brophy (fractured foot), Kristian Dennis (Achilles) and Collin Quaner (knee) remain out alongside midfielders Jamie McGrath (dislocated shoulder) and Jake Doyle-Hayes (ankle).

Quaner is set to return to training next week but the others face further waits.

Jack Fitzwater is suspended for Livingston’s trip to Paisley.

The defender had his appeal against his sending off against Dundee United last week for denying a goal scoring opportunity dismissed.

Forward Scott Robinson is a doubt with a back complaint, while long-term absentees Alan Lithgow and Keaghan Jacobs remain out.