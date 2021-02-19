Fabinho sidelined as Ozan Kabak looks to start for Liverpool in Merseyside derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fabinho is not fit to return for the Merseyside derby so loan signing Ozan Kabak is set to start his first match at Anfield against Everton.

The Brazil international, who has been standing in at centre-back, has missed the last two matches with a muscle problem and so Kabak will continue in central defence alongside Jordan Henderson.

Midfielder Naby Keita has returned in training after two months out but – after a midweek illness – manager Jurgen Klopp has to make a late decision on his participation.

Everton will have England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin available again after he missed two matches with a hamstring injury.

Defender Yerry Mina, though, faces up to a month out with a calf problem suffered against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Brazil midfielder Allan, who has not featured since mid-December with a hamstring injury, is back in contention again, but Jean-Philippe Gbamin (Achilles) continues his rehabilitation.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Tsimikas, N Williams, R Williams, Davies, Phillips, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Shaqiri, Origi.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Coleman, Godfrey, Sigurdsson, Doucoure, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Olsen, Nkounkou, Coleman, Delph, Rodriguez, Gomes, Onyango, King, Bernard, Allan, Iwobi.