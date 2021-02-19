No injury let-up for Bristol City as Keith Downing takes charge against Barnsley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bristol City are still without a long list of players for caretaker boss Keith Downing’s first game in charge against Barnsley.

City sacked Dean Holden after slipping to their fifth successive league defeat on Tuesday night at home against Reading.

Downing has not reported any new injury worries, but the Robins were without Joe Williams, Alfie Mawson, Jay Dasilva, Tommy Rowe, Cameron Pring and George Nurse in midweek.

Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon (hamstring) returned as an unused substitute against Reading after a three-month injury lay-off, while Williams could return to contention.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is expected to choose from an unchanged squad.

The Reds have no new injuries following their midweek win against Blackburn as they chase a third straight league victory.

Midfielder Callum Styles was replaced at half-time on Wednesday night, but has not been ruled out, while defender Aapo Halme could return to contention after being sidelined since December with a toe injury

January signings Carlton Morris and Daryl Dike are pushing for recalls after stepping off the bench against Blackburn.