Hibernian have options, despite an unnamed player self-isolating

Hibernian have an unnamed player self-isolating ahead of Saturday’s clash with Hamilton after contracting Covid-19.

No other members of the Leith squad are affected and boss Jack Ross hopes to have a couple of first-teamers back after last week’s game at Ross County was frozen off.

Alex Gogic and Jackson Irvine had been suffering from shoulder injuries which forced them off against Aberdeen while Joe Newell has recently had ankle trouble. Scott Allan will also be in the squad after disclosing the mystery illness which kept him out for five months earlier this season was down to the heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Aaron Martin will be missing for Accies after being sent for a scan on the foot injury he suffered in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with St Mirren.

Shaun Want is back in Brian Rice’s squad after recovering from a thigh injury but the Hibs clash is likely to come too soon for the centre-back.

Lewis Smith (hamstring) and Nathan Thomas (groin) have been out in recent weeks while David Templeton (groin) is sidelined for the remainder of the season.