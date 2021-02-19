James Tavernier and Kemar Roofe sidelined as Rangers host Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rangers will be without skipper James Tavernier and frontman Kemar Roofe as they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox on Sunday.

Both Tavernier (knee) and Roofe (calf) limped off during Thursday’s 4-3 Europa League thriller against Royal Antwerp and require MRI scans to decide how long they will be out of action for.

Roofe was suspended for the Tangerines showdown in any case, while midfielder Bongani Zungu, defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey and young goalkeeper Brian Kinnear have been dropped from the squad and told to self-isolate after breaching Covid-19 rules.

Jermain Defoe returns after being omitted from Gers’ European squad but long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic is still missing.

Dundee United will be without midfielders Peter Pawlett and Dillon Powers in Glasgow.

Pawlett is suspended following his sending off during last weekend’s win over Livingston, while Powers is recovering from a head injury.

Manager Micky Mellon has no other selection concerns, with forward Logan Chalmers in contention to return from an ankle injury suffered in October.