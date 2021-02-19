Aleksandar Mitrovic remains unavailable for Fulham against Sheffield United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scott Parker will continue to be without Aleksandar Mitrovic for Fulham’s crucial clash with Sheffield United at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Serbia striker remains a few days away from returning to the squad after he tested positive for coronavirus before Fulham’s impressive 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Tom Cairney remains sidelined for Fulham with a knee problem, while Terence Kongolo has returned to playing for the under-23s in a bid to regain fitness after he made headlines when a surprise party was thrown for him over the weekend.

John Egan is a new injury absentee for the Blades. The defender requires surgery and will be out for around eight weeks after suffering a dislocated toe in the defeat at West Ham on Monday.

John Fleck missed the trip to the London Stadium having been hospitalised that weekend with an unspecified illness and the midfielder will also be absent at Craven Cottage.

George Baldock, Jack Robinson and Lys Mousset have all been absent in recent weeks and Blades boss Chris Wilder is hoping to have at least one of the trio back in contention on Saturday.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Lemina, Lookman, Decordova-Reid, Maja, Rodak, Ream, Hector, Odoi, Cavaleiro, Onomah, Anguissa, Robinson

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Basham, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Robinson, Bogle, Ampadu, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Sharp, Mousset, Burke, McBurnie, McGoldrick, Brewster.