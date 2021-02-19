Oliver Sarkic could be back for Mansfield’s visit of Cambridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mansfield forward Oliver Sarkic has an outside chance of making the squad for the visit of Cambridge in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Sarkic, on loan from Blackpool, has had a thigh injury but could be involved in some capacity this weekend.

Defender Kellan Gordon will continue to be assessed as he contends with a knee problem, while George Lapslie remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Right-back Joe Riley remains on the long-term injury list.

Cambridge will have Harrison Dunk at their disposal after the wide man returned to full training this week.

Paul Digby and Hiram Boateng are not yet ready for a return to action but have stepped up their recovery in recent days.

Manager Mark Bonner also revealed that Aji Alese, Harvey Knibbs and Liam O’Neil are nearing match fitness.

All three featured in a midweek friendly against MK Dons, with Knibbs netting twice.