Thomas Partey is likely to miss out as Arsenal take on Manchester City

Arsenal are likely to be without Thomas Partey for Sunday’s Premier League visit of leaders Manchester City.

The Ghana midfielder has been struggling with a hamstring injury and is not expected back in time to face Pep Guardiola’s in-form side.

Kieran Tierney came off the bench in the Europa League draw with Benfica following a leg injury and could return to the starting XI.

City are waiting on free-scoring midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and will assess the Germany international before heading to London.

Gundogan took part in some of Friday’s training session after missing the 3-1 midweek win at Everton with a groin injury.

Sergio Aguero could be involved with City manager Pep Guardiola confirming every member of his squad is fit with the exception of defender Nathan Ake.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Runarsson, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Holding, Luiz, Mari, Cedric, Ceballos, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Garcia, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Gundogan, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus, Aguero, Doyle, Bernabe, Gomes.