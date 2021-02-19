Saturday, February 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Defender Matty Cash misses out with hamstring injury as Villa face Leicester

by Press Association
February 19, 2021, 5:49 pm
Matty Cash will be out for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury (John Walton/PA)
Matty Cash will be out for up to four weeks with a hamstring injury (John Walton/PA)

Aston Villa will be without defender Matty Cash for Sunday’s home Premier League game against Leicester.

Right-back Cash was withdrawn from last week’s goalless draw at Brighton due to a hamstring injury and will be sidelined for up to four weeks.

Defender Kortney Hause (foot) and striker Wesley (knee) both continue to work their way back from long-term injury.

Timothy Castagne and Ricardo Pereira are set to return to the Leicester squad.

The Foxes travelled to Slavia Prague in the Europa League in midweek, a game which ended in a goalless draw, without the two full-backs, with Castagne ruled out with a hamstring injury and Pereira left at home due to his game time being managed following his return from long-term injury.

Both are expected to be involved on Sunday but Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana (hamstring), Dennis Praet (hamstring) and Wes Morgan (back) are all still out. James Justin (knee) will not play again this season.

Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Mings, Elmohamady, Targett, Konsa, Traore, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Barkley, Grealish, Watkins, Sanson, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Nakamba, Heaton, Engels, Davis.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Daley-Campbell, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Ndidi, Tavares, Amartey, Mendy, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Vardy, Iheanacho.

More from the Press and Journal