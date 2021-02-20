Exeter-Grimsby postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Exeter’s Sky Bet League Two game against Grimsby has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at St James Park.

Heavy rain overnight and throughout the morning led to officials calling an 11am pitch inspection, with the match called off an hour-and-a-half before kick-off.

Grimsby, without a win in 2021, have not played since February 6 following a string of postponements.