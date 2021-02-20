Coventry kit clash leaves referee feeling shirty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A special edition one-off Coventry kit caused problems for match referee Stephen Martin and his assistants in the Sky Bet Championship game with Brentford.

City would normally wear a sky blue ensemble for home matches but were sporting a dark navy ‘Championship Club Membership’ kit for the clash with the Bees, and it did not go down too well with visiting head coach Thomas Frank.

The offending Coventry shirt (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The kit clashed with the black of referee Martin and his team and Frank reportedly asked them to change.

The officials reappeared for the second half in fetching purple shirts, with Coventry going on to win the game 2-0 thanks to Tyler Walker’s brace.