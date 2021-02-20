Late Gavan Holohan winner earns Hartlepool victory over Yeovil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gavan Holohan’s last-gasp goal snatched Hartlepool a seventh straight home win as a 2-1 victory against Yeovil moved them up to third in the National League.

Luke Armstrong had two early chances for the home side, hitting the side-netting with the first and seeing the second blocked by Adam Smith.

Yeovil came close to taking the lead after 16 minutes, with Rhys Murphy having an effort blocked by defender Gary Liddle, who then got in front of a Reuben Reid strike before goalkeeper Ben Killip pushed the ball wide from another Murphy effort.

Rhys Oates should have put Pools in front after 51 minutes, heading wide from Tom White’s cross, and it proved costly as the visitors went in front three minutes later.

Tom Knowles collected the ball 30 yards from goal and hit an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

Hartlepool responded well and grabbed an equaliser after 72 minutes when Armstrong reacted quickest to tap home after Holohan’s shot had been parried by Smith.

Armstrong had a header cleared off the line shortly afterwards but the winner arrived at the death when substitute Joe Grey’s inviting low cross was turned in by Holohan.