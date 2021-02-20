James Wilson preserves Salford’s unbeaten home record with equaliser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Substitute James Wilson rescued Salford’s unbeaten home record in a 1-1 draw with League Two promotion rivals Carlisle.

The former Manchester United striker produced a wonderfully composed finish just three minutes after coming on, denying the visitors a huge win at the Peninsula Stadium.

The Ammies dominated possession but fell behind early when Carlisle right-back George Tanner struck a low half-volley beyond Vaclav Hladky.

It was a sweet moment for the former Manchester United youth player in front of Salford’s Class of 92 owners Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

Salford had already seen a Paul Coutts goal ruled out for a foul and swarmed forward after the break.

Jason Lowe was denied by Carlisle goalkeeper Paul Farman when clean through and top scorer Ian Henderson wasted a great headed chance.

Boss Richie Wellens threw on Brandon Thomas-Asante and Wilson, with the pair combining for the equaliser 11 minutes from time.

Thomas-Asante was denied by Farman, but the ball fell to Wilson who swivelled and blasted home to leave Salford two points off the top three.