Andy Cook scores twice as Bradford win 2-0 at Cheltenham

Cheltenham’s eight-match unbeaten league run came to an end as visitors Bradford continued their own impressive surge up the table with a 2-0 win.

On-loan striker Andy Cook did the damage, netting a goal in each half to make it seven wins in 11 for interim bosses Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars.

Cook, on loan from League Two rivals Mansfield Town, opened his tally after 12 minutes when he headed in a Callum Cooke corner at the far post as the home defence called for a foul of keeper Josh Griffiths.

The home side dominated the remainder of the first half but the closest they got to an equaliser were off-target efforts from striker Alfie May and defender Charlie Raglan, who also forced a save from Bantams keeper Sam Hornby.

Cook doubled his and Bradford’s lead six minutes after the break, pouncing on a loose ball before taking it around the keeper and rolling it into the empty net.

Griffiths did well to push a swirling Elliot Watt strike over the bar on the hour as the visitors looked to pile on the agony with the tireless Cooke inches away soon after.