Liam Nouble’s double helps Aldershot to victory over Wrexham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Liam Nouble inspired Aldershot to a comfortable 3-0 win over Wrexham to lift them within range of the National League play-off places.

Home keeper Mitch Walker denied Dior Angus and Kwame Thomas early on before Nouble opened the scoring when Christian Dibble failed to deal with Alfy Whittingham’s free-kick.

Dibble denied Ricky Miller and Chike Kandi before half-time but was left helpless by Nouble’s deflected effort two minutes after the resumption.

Miller went close to a third before Nouble turned provider for Jermaine Anderson to make it 3-0 and put the game to bed. Nouble was denied a hat-trick by a solid save from Dibble.