Joe Tomlinson makes Stockport pay the penalty as Eastleigh continue fine run

Eastleigh extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 1-0 National League win over Stockport.

Joe McDonnell made a superb save from Ashley Palmer’s header as Stockport had the first real opportunity.

But Stockport were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute when Harvey Gilmour was dismissed for a poor challenge on Jack Payne.

The home side were then awarded a penalty nine minutes into the second half after Sam Minihan was penalised for handball and Joe Tomlinson made no mistake from the spot.

Ben Hinchliffe had to tip over Sam Smart’s effort from distance to prevent Eastleigh from doubling their lead.