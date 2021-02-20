Gavin Gunning on target as Chesterfield sink Notts County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gavin Gunning’s first-half free-kick saw Chesterfield win 1-0 against neighbours Notts County at Meadow Lane.

Victory would have further enhanced the hosts’ promotion claims, but in truth they offered little against a well-organised and lively Spireites side.

Jak McCourt, Akwasi Asante and Marcus Dinanga had all threatened the home goal before Gunning found the back of the net. The defender let fly with a driven shot from 25 yards out which appeared to deceive the goalkeeper.

Dinanga had a shot well saved at the start of second half and Asante missed the target when he had just goalkeeper to beat as Chesterfield looked for the second goal to seal the points.

Laurence Maguire’s driving run and shot right at the end almost made it 2-0.