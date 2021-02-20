Sammie Szmodics bags a brace as high-flying Peterborough beat AFC Wimbledon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sammie Szmodics hit a quickfire double as Peterborough continued their promotion challenge with a 3-0 victory against AFC Wimbledon.

Second-placed Posh took command with two goals in the space of three minutes in the second period before sealing the points late on.

Szmodics slotted the opener past goalkeeper Sam Walker in the 49th minute after the visitors were undone by fine passes from Reece Brown and Siriki Dembele.

He quickly doubled the advantage with a fine 52nd-minute finish into the far corner after collecting a Nathan Thompson pass and bursting into the box.

Szmodics twice fluffed chances to complete his hat-trick before top-scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris bagged a fortunate 20th goal of the season in the 90th minute.

Dons defender Nesta Guinness-Walker’s attempted goal-line clearance slammed into the Posh frontman and flew in.

It meant a losing start for Mark Robinson as permanent AFC Wimbledon boss following a spell in interim charge.

The loss of debutant striker Shayon Harrison – who was stretchered off only a few minutes after being introduced in the second half – added to the visitors’ misery.