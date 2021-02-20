Darrell Clarke takes point from first game in charge of Port Vale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

New boss Darrell Clarke took a point from his first game in charge of Port Vale – a 1-1 draw at Leyton Orient.

The Valiants created the two best opportunities of a scrappy first half.

Nathan Smith headed a corner wide of the target and Alex Hurst was only denied by the outstretched foot of goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

It took Vale just two minutes after the interval to break the deadlock when David Worrall created space in the box and steered a low shot into the corner of the net.

That stirred Orient into life and they levelled after 63 minutes when neat inter-play between Dan Kemp and James Brophy ended with the former striking the ball low and hard past the keeper.

The teams traded chances, with a Devante Rodney header grazing the crossbar while visiting goalkeeper Scott Brown blocked a shot from Danny Johnson and then palmed away an effort from Conor Wilkinson.

The home side squandered an opportunity to take all three points in added time when Dan Happe sent his header from a corner over the crossbar.