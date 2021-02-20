Comfortable win at Burton sends Sunderland into play-off places

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland moved back into the League One play-off places with a crushing 3-0 win over 10-man Burton.

Lee Johnson’s side raced out of the blocks and after a positive start were in front on six minutes.

Aiden McGeady laid a free-kick into the path of Grant Leadbitter 22 yards out and the midfielder rifled a shot home through a crowded box.

Lynden Gooch, who had been denied by Burton keeper Ben Garratt with the score at 0-0, was not to be denied just after the half hour mark.

Garratt punched a corner clear under pressure but only as far as Gooch who fired home via the underside of the crossbar from 20 yards.

Albion were looking brighter early in the second half before Josh Earl saw red for a second yellow card following a touchline melee with Aiden O’Brien.

Sunderland capitalised late on with Charlie Wyke adding a third, turning sharply and finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box.