Ten-man Walsall leave Stevenage with a point

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A strong display from Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts ensured the 10-man Saddlers came away from Stevenage with a 1-1 League Two draw.

The visitors took the lead inside the first minute when Caolan Lavery slid in to block a Jamie Cumming clearance and the ball ricocheted straight into the net.

Despite the early lead, Walsall spent most of the first half under siege from Stevenage’s attack and had Roberts to thank for keeping them at bay with a string of impressive saves.

His best effort was a superb diving save from an Elliott List header when the ball was destined for the top corner.

Walsall’s Liam Kinsella was sent off 10 minutes after the restart as referee Antony Coggins deemed his challenge on Jack Aitchison to be dangerous, despite seeming to get the ball in the process.

Stevenage finally got their just rewards with 20 minutes to go, having been frustrated by Roberts all afternoon, as List fired home with a well-taken left-footed strike on the edge of the box following Joe Martin’s long ball.