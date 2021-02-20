Barnet’s struggles continue after defeat to Woking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Barnet remained mired in the National League relegation zone after a 2-0 home loss to Woking.

After a quiet opening period, in which Charlie Cooper and Moussa Diarra went close, Jamar Loza cut in from the left just before the half-hour to curl home a wonderful opening goal.

Barnet lost Jerome Binnom-Williams to injury before half-time and their afternoon got worse midway through the second half when Diarra tucked home after Cooper’s free-kick caused problems in the area.

There were few alarms after that, with Anthony Wordsworth’s shot easily dealt with by Woking keeper Craig Ross as they saw the game out.