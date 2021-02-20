Paul Lambert thinks Ipswich deserved three points for their show against Oxford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Under-fire Ipswich manager Paul Lambert thought his team deserved three points following the 0-0 draw with in-form Oxford.

James Norwood hit the post, while Troy Parrott had a couple of good chances to find the back of the net in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One contest at Portman Road.

The visitors had a penalty appeal turned down and Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy parried a shot from Sam Winnall in the closing minutes.

Lambert said: “I was really encouraged by it (the team’s performance). I thought we had so many good chances to score.

“I thought we deserved a bit more than what we got, on another day I think we win the game.

“I thought we played a good game, we had so many chances to win, we hit the post, Troy Parrott had a few chances, Noors (James Norwood) had chances, the fight was really encouraging.

“On chances I think we deserved to win the game.

“I thought we dominated long spells, the chances we had were really pleasing and we keep on fighting.”

The result kept United’s form intact, they have now won nine matches in 11 games to keep in touch with the top six, currently three points off the play-off places.

Keanan Bennetts’ shot was charged down and a cross found Norwood, whose header was cleared off the line.

Bennetts then found Parrott, whose shot went wide of the post when he should have scored as the hosts sought the breakthrough.

Brandon Barker’s low cross evaded Mark Sykes at the other end, before Norwood hit the post in the 54th minute.

Teddy Bishop’s run into the penalty area led to his pass finding Parrott, whose shot was bundled wide, then Matty Taylor headed over for Oxford following a cross from Sykes.

The visitors had an appeal for a penalty turned down by referee Marc Edwards and Town keeper Tomas Holy parried a shot from Sam Winnall in the closing minutes.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said he was pleased with his side not conceding a goal but said: “We know we can play better, we have played better.

“These (Ipswich) are arguably one of the best clubs in the league (that) we are above.

“At half-time the players were frustrated with each other, which is great for me. ”

Robinson also spoke of his frustration at the officiating, adding: “I thought there were some horrendous decisions, some of the decisions given today were baffling.

“There was one when we were in and he (the referee) has pulled us back for a free-kick and then he let them play on – and when they lost it he brought it back.

“But the big thing is if you don’t play well you don’t lose and that shows the really steely determination.

“I’m really pleased with the back four, keeping a clean sheet is brilliant away from home.”