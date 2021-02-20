Aaron Wilbraham says Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill satisfied with point

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shrewsbury assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham said boss Steve Cotterill was happy with a point after the 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Accrington.

Cotterill went back home this week after being hospitalised with Covid-19 and watched Shaun Whalley rescue a late point for the Shrews on television.

Seamus Conneely volleyed Stanley in front in the 47th minute before ex-Accrington winger Whalley steered the ball home from close range from a Harry Chapman corner 13 minutes from time.

“The Wi-Fi is certainly better at his home than in hospital!” said Wilbraham. “Steve is still heavily involved, he is on the phone to me and speaks to the lads before the game, at half-time and after.

“He is in a much happier place now he is home although he is a long way off jumping around the technical area.

“On the game, he has been involved long enough and knows that every point is vital.

“We are disappointed in the dressing room, though, as we dealt with them well in the first half when they had the wind advantage and we felt we should have been ahead at half-time.

“Then we had the wind advantage but we have given away a silly free-kick and gone behind to a good goal and then we are chasing the game.

“We had to adapt but we showed great character to come back and get the goal.

“It was some of the worst conditions I have seen with the wind and the pitch and Accrington have been on a good run but I felt we stood up to them to stay unbeaten. It was a proper team performance.”

John Coleman was downcast after the game as Stanley dropped out of the top six.

“It was sickening to take to be honest,” said Coleman.

“It was difficult in the first half as we couldn’t control the ball with the wind and neither side had many chances. The wind and the pitch made it impossible for either side to play a passing game.

“Then we scored a great goal which we thought was enough to win it.

“I didn’t think they had a goal in them. Our keeper hasn’t had anything to do in the second half and it’s not a great corner, their only corner of the half, and we have strength and height and it comes across the floor and we didn’t deal with it.

“I feel like I have been punched as we were so close to three points and our players worked ever so hard.

“There were a lot of battling performances out there, we defended magnificently but it’s annoying we didn’t win.

“There is still a long way to go this season but, since we put six past Bristol Rovers four games ago, we have failed to capitalise on playing at home.”