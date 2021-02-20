Mark Trueman says Cheltenham win helps chances of permanent Bradford appointment

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Interim boss Mark Trueman is still waiting to hear if he and Conor Sellars will be handed the Bradford City role on a permanent basis – but he hopes that results like the 2-0 win over Cheltenham will only help their cause.

A goal in each half from on loan striker Andy Cook wrapped up the points as the Bantams made it four wins in their last five games.

Bradford are now just one point away from the top half of the table and Trueman said: “Every time we move up a place and away from relegation then that pleases us more than anything – that’s our remit, to keep this club in this league and who knows where we’ll be if we keep on putting performances in like that.

“All we can do is our best for the club and with performances like that then the decision from the board might come sooner rather than later.

“When we inherited this group of players and are then able to bring in the players we did in January then it gives you hope. We always saw the potential in this group of players and are delighted that they are giving that commitment to us and getting the club up the table.

“You put a couple of wins together and you are up and around it but then you lose or draw a couple and you drop down the table.”

The opener came after 12 minutes when Cook headed in a Callum Cooke corner at the far post after Cheltenham keeper Josh Griffiths was crowded out.

The home side pushed for an equaliser but fell further behind after 51 minutes when Cook pounced on a loose ball and calmly slotted home after taking the ball around the keeper.

It could have been more as the visitors had the better of the second half, leaving Robins boss Michael Duff admitting it was a bad day at the office.

“We didn’t do any part of the game well,” he admitted. “It’s frustration really because you work hard for two months to get into a position and then we’ve handed it to them, because they haven’t had to do anything particularly good to score their goals.

“Every part of the game we didn’t do very well and when that happens you are going to get beaten.

“We were disappointed and I thought people didn’t take responsibility. Even in the first half when we did have a bit of the ball, it was too slow and ponderous, with people doing what they wanted to do, rather than for the team.

“You have those days, you have to park it up. It’s our first defeat in two months and the team have been good. Everyone would have taken that.”