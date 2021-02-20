Carlisle manager Chris Beech says Salford have players too good for League Two

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech believes Salford have players that are too good for League Two after seeing his side let a lead slip to draw 1-1 at the Peninsula Stadium.

The visitors looked like becoming the first side to win at Salford this season thanks to an 11th-minute strike from right-back George Tanner.

But the Ammies brought former Manchester United striker James Wilson off the bench and his stylish finish secured a late point in a lively game between two promotion rivals.

“They have some excellent football players, some Championship standard players playing in League Two,” said Beech.

“So they will question any opposition and there is no divine right to win any game. I was very proud of our performance.

“We have had an unbelievable period that is probably unique in football with the weather, coronavirus and the amount of time that we have been unable to train. So to come here and get back into some sort of rhythm and do that I think is exceptional.

“James Wilson might have a chance of getting back to the Premier League if he keeps doing that. Well done to them, that’s all I can say. I’m disappointed we didn’t get all three points, I’m not bothered about Salford being unbeaten at home.”

The point for Carlisle came off the back of consecutive defeats in what has been a frustrating period for Beech.

His side were top at the start of the year but have slipped off the pace because of a series of postponements.

“We have lost back-to-back games but they are not really two straight defeats are they,” Beech said.

“They weren’t back-to-back games there was a couple of weeks in between.

“We trained outside about twice in 30 days just due to the weather, so it has been very, very difficult. We are doing really well, we are doing great things this season and just need to continue to do it.

“We have 21 more opportunities and know what we need to achieve. The start of the season nobody would have had us anywhere near it but the lads are hungry, ambitious and committed.”

Salford boss Richie Wellens was pleased with his team’s resilience but frustrated not to find a winner.

“It should have been a win. From the first minute to the last we were dominant,” he said.

“We made a mistake on a set play, we switched off and shouldn’t have done. We made a bad defensive header and then didn’t have anybody picking up for the second ball and that allowed them a foothold in the game. After that they tried to frustrate us and only came here for a point. But the response was really good.

“Even before the subs came on we were dominant in the game. Asante (Brandon Thomas-Asante) and Wilson came on and made a real difference for us. It was real positive impact and energy from them and I’m really pleased with both of them.

“Complete domination of possession from us, and I can’t think of our keeper making a save apart from the goal. Only one team came to play today.”