Stevenage played like the best team in League Two against Walsall – Alex Revell

Alex Revell insists Stevenage played like the best team in League Two but was left to rue a lapse in concentration that led to a 1-1 draw against 10-man Walsall.

Caolan Lavery put Walsall ahead inside the first minute when he caught Jamie Cumming dithering on the ball inside his own box and blocked the defender’s clearance as he found the net.

Walsall went down to 10 men early in the second half when Liam Kinsella was shown red, before Elliott List powered home an equaliser.

Stevenage bossed large parts of the game but an inspired performance from Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts kept them at bay, and left Revell massively frustrated.

“There was only one team that came to win a game,” the manager said. “We gave an awful goal away and that’s the only opportunity I can remember them having until a shot in the 88th minute.

“Total dominance, total everything, I’ve never seen a game like it for a long long time.

“I’m frustrated because we deserve to win. Anyone who came to watch this game would probably say we were top of the league today with the way that we played at times.

“It was good to see. Obviously the players are learning and they’re getting better, showing signs of real improvement.

“When you start a game like that and give a goal away, you’ve obviously got to score two to win the game, and ultimately we can’t do that.

“The response was top class, they really worked extremely hard and it’s very frustrating when teams just sit and don’t do anything.

“It’s just a frustrated dressing room because they know we deserved to win the game and we haven’t.”

The point leaves Stevenage 10 clear of the relegation zone, while Walsall are 14th at the end of a tumultuous week that started with manager Darrell Clarke leaving to join Port Vale.

In his second game in charge, temporary boss Brian Dutton saw plenty of positives and heaped praise on goalkeeper Roberts.

“Today was the first time we’ve seen the Liam Roberts that we all know and love,” he said.

“Previous performances have been OK, some bad ones. But he sets such high standards it’s difficult to live up to at times, but today we was phenomenal and I’m hoping he kicks on from here.

“The game got turned on its head with the sending off unfortunately then it was a case of desire and digging in, I thought we had that in abundance.

“I look forward to VAR being introduced to League Two because for me it’s one to look back on and give them time to breathe and weigh the decision up.

“It’s a one-footed tackle, momentum takes him through, it’s a yellow card.”