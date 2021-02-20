Jeff King nets late winner after conceding two penalties as Halifax stun Torquay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jeff King made amends for giving away two penalties as he scored a late winner to hand Halifax a 3-2 victory over Vanarama National League leaders Torquay.

Halifax took the lead in the 34th minute through a Sam Sherring own goal.

But Torquay were not behind for long as Asa Hall fired them level from the penalty spot four minutes before the break after King was adjudged to have committed a foul.

The hosts were awarded another penalty in the 70th minute and captain Hall made no mistake from 12 yards for a second time to give his side the lead.

Jack Earing restored parity for Halifax in the 78th minute before King’s effort from the edge of the area 10 minutes later won it for the visitors.