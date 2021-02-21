Derek McInnes sets sights on third spot after ‘badly needed’ win over Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is backing his side to overcome Hibernian in the battle for third place in the Scottish Premiership after a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock yesterday eased the gloom around Pittodrie.

The Dons had failed to score in their previous six games but Callum Hendry powerfully headed home the only goal against a Kilmarnock side who have now suffered eight straight defeats.

McInnes admitted “It’s been my toughest spell as manager here.

“We’re the fourth best team in the country at this moment in time and to be the third best we have to start winning games and score more goals.

“It’s only one win, but it’s a win that’s been badly needed. We want relevant games post-split as that’s when things are decided.

“If we win our games we’ll give ourselves a shot at third. We’ve left ourselves a bit to do but there’s still enough games.”

Kilmarnock gave new signing Kyle Lafferty his debut as a half-time substitute, and manager Tommy Wright felt the former Rangers and Hearts striker showed promising signs that he will help the Rugby Park side between now and the end of the season.

He said “Lafferty’s a big plus. You can see, if we can keep him fit, that he’ll be a real handful and he’ll cause defences trouble between now and the end of the season.

“I did know when I took the job that it was a team in a really bad run. I was hoping to improve it quicker than what’s happening at the minute.

“It was always going to be difficult. Motherwell were on a bit of a bounce when we played them, and then away to Rangers and away to Aberdeen.

“I’m happy in terms of the performances. I’m not happy that we haven’t picked up any points but quite easily we could have picked up four points from these three games.

“Ultimately we have to start taking responsibility and start picking up points.”