Monday, February 22nd 2021 Show Links
Sport

The Hammers band, John Trump and Djokovic’s success – Sunday’s sporting social

by Press Association
February 21, 2021, 6:51 pm
West Ham celebrate a goal in unique fashion (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)
West Ham celebrate a goal in unique fashion (Kirsty Wrigglesworth/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 21.

Football

Gary Neville insisted his professionalism would return after enjoying Liverpool’s Merseyside derby defeat.

Harry and Jamie Redknapp were stitched up by Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Jesse Lingard struck the right notes in a big win for the Hammers.

And his display drew rave reviews.

The Hammers band!

Michail Antonio was buzzing.

Tomas Soucek put his body on the line.

James Maddison loved his goal against Leicester.

Lucy Bronze and England got up to speed.

Clothesline!

Tennis

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open for a ninth time.

Beaten finalist Daniil Medvedev looked forward.

And Djokovic wished him well.

Johanna Konta put the work in.

Snooker

John Trump!

Athletics

So close to family glory for Eilish McColgan.

More from the Press and Journal