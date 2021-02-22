5 things we learned from this weekend’s Scottish Premiership action

It was another significant weekend in the Scottish Premiership as Rangers moved closer to the title.

The Rangers are now seven points away from ending Celtic’s run of championship triumphs and stopping their rivals setting a new Scottish record of 10 consecutive titles.

Here are five things we learned from the weekend’s action.

Rangers are on course for a Parkhead title party

Jordan White’s goal further loosened Celtic’s grip on the title (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Celtic’s 1-0 defeat by Ross County left them 18 points adrift of the leaders with eight games left. If both teams win their next two games, then Rangers will clinch the title at the home of their rivals if they avoid defeat at Celtic Park on March 21. It seemed a matter of when rather than if even before Celtic’s latest setback but conceding the title on their own turf would be the ultimate insult in a nightmare season for Hoops fans.

And Joe Aribo has got his dancing shoes on

The Ibrox midfielder is finishing the season the way he started it – in style. The former Charlton player looked a rejuvenated figure in the summer having bulked up over lockdown. However, an ankle knock and a bout of illness kept him out of Steven Gerrard’s team for the best part of three months. He has taken time to get back to full speed but he was at his brilliant, elusive best in Gers’ 4-1 hammering of Dundee United, scoring one and setting up another.

David Martindale’s Livingston are a good shout for Hampden glory

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas got some constructive criticism (Andrew Milligan/PA)

When the Livingston players close their eyes at night, they can probably still hear the barks of their boss echoing around their heads. Alan Forrest and Julien Serrano were the two getting it tight as the Lions drew 1-1 against St Mirren on Saturday while Jay Emmanuel-Thomas got both barrels after coming on as a sub as he was labelled a “big lazy b******” by his frustrated manager. But you can bet the high standards Martindale drives will ensure his team are right up for the challenge of toppling St Johnstone in next Sunday’s Betfred Cup final.

St Johnstone head to Hampden on form

First 🪄 Second 💣 Third 🎯 Three of the best yesterday!#SJFC pic.twitter.com/6lcAmtYbU3 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 21, 2021

Livingston have only taken one point from their past three games following their 14-match unbeaten run, while Saints warmed up for the final in style with a 3-0 win at Motherwell. The Perth side utterly dominated, registering 22 shots to the hosts’ one. Their only defeats in the past 11 games have been narrow ones against Celtic and Rangers and the Fir Park win earned them a nine-point cushion over the bottom two.

Aberdeen are back on the goal trail

The Dons set an unwanted club record of six games without scoring before Callum Hendry headed home to earn a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock. The recent loan signing ended a wait of 574 minutes for the Dons to find the net. Killie have now gone five matches without scoring themselves as they suffered an eighth successive defeat.