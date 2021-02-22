Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be eyeing a reunion with Harry Kane at Paris St Germain. The Daily Mirror reports the pair have maintained a close relationship since Pochettino left Spurs in 2019, and Kane is believed to be the French giant’s number-one target if either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar leave the club in the summer.

Nigel Pearson is reportedly on the brink of taking over at the helm of Bristol City. According to the Bristol Post, the former Leicester and Watford boss is in advanced talks with the Championship club to replace former manager Dean Holden, who was sacked last week following a run of six straight defeats.

Liverpool are considering offering Takumi Minamino in exchange for Lucas Ocampos (Neil Hall/PA)

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool could offer Takumi Minamino as part of an exchange deal for Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos. Citing a report from Spanish outlet La Razon, the paper says the Reds are exploring the possibility of using Minamino, who was sent out on loan to Southampton last month, as a makeweight to help bring Ocampos to Anfield.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paulo Dybala is believed to be ready to commence contract talks with Juventus (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paulo Dybala: The Argentina striker is expected to commence talks with Juventus over a new contract in the next few days, according to Italian publication La Stampa.

Radu Dragusin: Corriere dello Sport says Crystal Palace are pushing hard for the Juventus defender.