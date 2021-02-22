Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars and rewarded with full-time Bradford roles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford’s interim joint managers Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars have been rewarded with permanent contracts after turning around the club’s slide towards non-league football.

The pair took over with the club 22nd in League Two after eight defeats and just one win in 11 matches led to the sacking of Stuart McCall on December 13.

They have lost just once since, picking up 24 points from a possible 33, and the club’s move up to 13th, 14 points clear of the relegation places has led to them receiving permanent contracts until at least the end of next season.

“When placing them in interim charge, I challenged Mark and Conor to keep our football club in the EFL – they are closing in on achieving that target, which certainly presented a substantial task,” chief executive Ryan Sparks told bradfordcity.co.uk.

“We are fully confident they can continue to take us forward on the field. They understand that mediocrity is something we will never again accept.”

Bradford-born Trueman, 34, added: “We are desperate to be successful and, now we have been given the chance to manage this club on a permanent basis, will do everything in our power to ensure that is the case.”

The 29-year-old Sellars said: “We are trying to put a blueprint in place which everyone can be proud of.”