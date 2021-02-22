Marvin Ekpiteta ruled out of Blackpool’s clash with Doncaster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blackpool will be without Marvin Ekpiteta for the visit of Doncaster as the defender has been ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring injury.

On-loan Arsenal centre-back Daniel Ballard looks set for a run in the side as the scan on Ekpiteta, who missed his first minutes of Sky Bet League One action in Saturday’s win at Portsmouth, was not encouraging.

Head coach Neil Critchley is hopeful striker Gary Madine will return after missing four matches with a groin problem, but it seems more likely he will not be ready until the weekend.

Daniel Gretarsson and Keshi Anderson are out, but CJ Hamilton is back in outdoor training, although his return will be gradual.

Striker Fejiri Okenabirhie looks set to return to the Rovers side.

The 24-year-old has missed the last two matches with an ankle problem but manager Darren Moore is confident he will be ready to come back on Tuesday.

He could partner Omar Bogle up front after his first goal for the club since arriving from Charlton last month.

Midfielder Madger Gomes’ half-time withdrawal in the 3-3 draw with Hull was purely tactical, although he could lose his place to his replacement John Bostock who impressed in the second half.