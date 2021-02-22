Hamilton bid to get Jamie Hamilton’s red card overturned

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hamilton have confirmed they will appeal the red card shown to defender Jamie Hamilton against Hibernian on Saturday.

The Accies youngster was sent off for the fourth time in the last two seasons when he was dismissed 11 minutes into the Easter Road clash by referee Craig Napier for a challenge on Leith forward Martin Boyle.

But boss Brian Rice was furious with the decision and the club have now confirmed they will look to have it overturned.

The Lanarkshire side said in a statement: “Hamilton Academical FC can confirm the decision to submit an appeal against the red card given to Jamie Hamilton during the Premiership match against Hibernian on Saturday. This has been submitted to the Scottish FA Judicial Panel.

“The club will be making no further comment at this moment in time.”

Boyle fired Hibs in front a minute after Hamilton’s sending-off as the capital club went on to claim a 2-0 win. But Rice insists the 18-year-old’s early dismissal “100 per cent” changed the Easter Road encounter.

Rice, who spoke to Boyle at half-time, said: “The referee has made the decision with the help of his assistant and I think you can tell by the tone of my voice how I feel about it.

“It changed the course of the game 100 per cent.

“Martin (Boyle) said, ‘He caught me but it wasn’t a bad tackle’. That’s all he said.”

Asked if he thought the reaction of the home players influenced the decision, the former Hibs midfielder said: “I don’t know if it influenced the decision, all I know is that someone at the sidelines said it was red, it’s as simple as that.

“I’m not going to get myself into trouble, my boys need me at the side of the pitch.

“I’m not going to go up in front of the SFA for something I’ve said. You have all seen it, I’ve got my own thoughts on it. You’ll see it on the TV, write what you see.

“I think there was a bit of contact but he touched the ball as well. Referees have got a very difficult job but they’re well paid for it.

“Jamie is gutted, he has been sent off again. It was a massive turning point.”