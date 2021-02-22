Wycombe wait on duo ahead of Royals visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe will check on Joe Jacobson and Adebayo Akinfenwa ahead of the visit of Reading.

Left-back Jacobson has missed the last two matches after suffering a muscle strain against Huddersfield.

Veteran forward Akinfenwa has been trying to overcome a knee problem.

Dominic Gape returned as an unused substitute in Saturday’s goalless draw at Millwall.

Liam Moore and George Puscas are back in the Reading squad following recent injuries but several key players are still missing.

Yakou Meite recently recovered from a knee injury but now has a groin problem.

John Swift remains sidelined after a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Felipe Araruna is nearing a return from the knee injury he suffered in September but the short trip to Adams Park comes too soon.