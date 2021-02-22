Giles Coke pushing for Grimsby debut

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Giles Coke could make his Grimsby debut as the club host Crawley in Sky Bet League Two on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder, 34, joined the club on February 12, making a return to league football after a spell with Hereford, but has yet to make a first-team start for his new side.

Deadline-day signing Julien Lamy may also be included in the squad for the first time, with Sean Scannell and Filipe Morais both possible inclusions having returned from absences.

The Mariners have not been in action since their 1-0 loss to Newport on February 6 as adverse weather conditions have interrupted their fixture list.

Crawley will make a late call on the fitness of both Tony Craig and Tom Dallison ahead of the game.

The defensive duo both sustained injuries in the 1-0 win over Colchester at the weekend and will be assessed before Tuesday evening.

Reece Grego-Cox has been absent for the entire season with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and remains out.

Henry Burnett has only featured once since joining in October due to a number of injury issues and is still unavailable.