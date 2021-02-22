Rotherham midfielder Matt Crooks set to be fit for Nottingham Forest clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne is hopeful Matt Crooks will be available for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Nottingham Forest.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury in Saturday’s defeat to Norwich but is set to be fit for Tuesday’s meeting with Forest.

Ben Wiles is also expected to recover from a calf problem.

Elsewhere, Warne has no fresh injury concerns as Rotherham bid to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Forest boss Chris Hughton will take a late decision on Lewis Grabban ahead of his side’s trip to the New York Stadium.

Grabban missed Forest’s weekend win against Blackburn with a hamstring injury, but could be available on Tuesday.

Lyle Taylor is expected to recover from a back injury sustained towards the end of Saturday’s match.

Sammy Ameobi (knee), Scott McKenna and Samba Sow (both ankle) all continue to be absent.