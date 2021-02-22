Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu set to replace injured Colchester captain Harry Pell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Captain Harry Pell is expected to miss out-of-form Colchester’s Sky Bet League Two match with Exeter.

The U’s are without a win in their last 12 league games, having gone down 1-0 at Crawley at the weekend.

Pell lasted just over half-an-hour of the latest defeat before being forced off with a calf injury.

Brendan Sarpong-Wiredu replaced his skipper and could be in line to come into Steve Ball’s side.

Exeter will be without suspended pair Ryan Bowman and Alex Hartridge.

Both players were sent off in the draw at Newport last week and were due to serve their respective bans against Grimsby, only for the game to be called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Manager Matt Taylor will still be without goalkeeper Jonny Maxted, who is absent with a broken finger.

Sam Stubbs (knee) and Randell Williams (leg) remain sidelined, but Robbie Willmott should return to the team.