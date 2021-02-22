Cambridge set to be without Paul Digby and Hiram Boateng for Cheltenham clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will resist the temptation to rush back Paul Digby and Hiram Boateng as he considers his options for Tuesday night’s League Two clash with Cheltenham.

Midfielders Digby and Boateng have returned to training after injury but will not be risked until they are ready.

Wide man Harrison Dunk was back in the starting line-up for the leaders’ impressive 3-0 win at Mansfield on Saturday.

He was joined by Liam O’Neil on his return, while Harvey Knibbs came off the bench and Aji Alese was an unused substitute, and Shilow Tracey is expected to be available after shaking off a hamstring problem.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff will be without Ellis Chapman for some time with a muscle injury.

Chapman suffered a significant tear during the warm-up at Walsall last Tuesday and is likely to be missing for several weeks.

Fellow midfielder Liam Sercombe will also be absent, although he is only a week or so from a return from a calf problem.

Defender Will Boyle is due to see a specialist over his knee injury this week, with his manager keeping his fingers crossed that the damage is not too serious.