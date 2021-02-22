No new injury worries for Oxford ahead of Portsmouth clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Oxford have no fresh injury worries ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Portsmouth.

Elliot Lee recovered from a calf problem to play just over an hour of the weekend stalemate with Ipswich and should retain his place.

He was replaced by James Henry who played 27 minutes on his return from a dead leg.

Sam Long (hamstring) was not involved and could again be missing.

Portsmouth will be looking to recover from a surprise defeat to Blackpool last time out.

Joe Gallen will again take charge of Pompey with Kenny Jackett recovering following a medical procedure.

James Bolton missed the 1-0 loss on Saturday with a slight knock and it remains to be seen if the defender is fit enough to return.

Alex Bass (leg), Paul Downing and Michael Jacobs (both hamstring) are out.