Van Dijk steps up recovery as Pope does a Collingwood – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 22.

Football

The recovery continues for Virgil Van Dijk.

Another day. Another step closer.. pic.twitter.com/VwW6UWJsfr — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 22, 2021

Pick that out!

Gary Lineker got some welcome news.

Finally an advantage to turning 60: had my invitation for the vaccine. 💪🏻💉 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 22, 2021

Pouring tea the Moroccan way.

Jesse Lingard continued to enjoy his time in London.

nothing beats this feeling, everyone in the team has the same target and we stick together through thick and thin #Family https://t.co/OXK2UuYLsI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 21, 2021

Another goal for Bruno.

A nice way to finish the weekend.Let’s keep pushing! 💪 🔴⚫️ #mufc pic.twitter.com/QbMhe69uOH — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 21, 2021

Big moment for Shola Shoretire.

A throwback from David De Gea.

Pablo Mari is already focused on Arsenal’s Europa League tie on Thursday.

Tough game yesterday against a great opponent. We have to learn, improve, and be ready from the beginning of the game. Now, we have to focus on the important game on Thursday. Let's go #Gunners! 💪 pic.twitter.com/xzeo69zkCy — Pablo Mari Villar (@PabloMV5) February 22, 2021

Tennis

Ash Barty is loving her return to Adelaide.

Cricket

Pope did a Collingwood, in front of the man himself.

𝘾𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙬𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙭 𝙋𝙤𝙥𝙚 🔥 A magic catch re-created by @OPope32! 👐 pic.twitter.com/SLrrDn7il8 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 22, 2021

Ben Stokes was getting ready for a day-night Test.

Danielle Wyatt was preparing for New Zealand.

Who fancies a hit? pic.twitter.com/cJjWLit9xz — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) February 22, 2021

And is excited to play in front of a crowd.

Snooker

There was a surprise winner in the snooker.

Let us know when it sinks in, @jordyb147 😉 pic.twitter.com/O41YMAtKFx — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) February 21, 2021 Huge Congratulations to @jordyb147 on his first win a true underdog story. Big respect to both players 🙌🏻 — Judd Trump (@judd147t) February 21, 2021 Well done to Jordan Brown. Such as a nice guy and very pleased for him. A great sporting story👏🏻🏆 — Neil Robertson🌱 (@nr147) February 21, 2021

Cycling

Chris Froome was enjoying himself.

Golf

Tiger Woods was full of praise after Max Homa won the Genesis Invitational.

Congrats to @maxhoma23 on an amazing playoff finish and for making LA proud. Thank you to @GenesisUSA and everyone who has supported @TGRFound this year. Riv is a very special place and we already can’t wait to be back. pic.twitter.com/ew8S76L7gg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 22, 2021

Bubba Watson was enjoying some personal time.

David Horsey called for golf courses to be opened before March 29.

I cannot believe @GOVUK won’t allow golf courses to re open sooner than 29th March when you can sit next to someone on a park bench from the 8th. Golf gives zero to no contact with anyone throughout. Golf could be a huge release for so many people mentally as well physically! 🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ujkOsevXMo — Dave Horsey (@DaveHorsey) February 22, 2021

Judo

Sally Conway announced her retirement.

Basketball

Another win for James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets.

Ice hockey

A decent setting for an ice hockey game.

Athletics

Monday motivation from Usain Bolt.