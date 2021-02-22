Kalvin Phillips set to miss out again as Leeds take on Southampton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa expects to have an unchanged squad against Southampton.

Kalvin Phillips will stay sidelined, having missed the last couple of games against Arsenal and Wolves with a calf complaint.

The midfielder has now missed six games in total for the Whites this season, with Bielsa’s side only winning once in his absence.

Rodrigo is also still out with a groin injury while Gaetano Berardi, Ian Poveda and Adam Forshaw are all making progress but are not yet ready to return.

Stuart Armstrong is rated 50-50 to return to the Southampton squad.

The Scotland midfielder missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea with a muscle injury.

Kyle Walker-Peters, Theo Walcott and Ibrahima Diallo are still out injured.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Alioski, Shackleton, Cooper, Raphinha, Struijk, Harrison, Klich, Dallas, Roberts, Bamford, Hernandez, Costa, Huggins, Llorente, Casilla, Cresswell, Jenkins, Gelhardt, Davis.

Southampton provisional squad: McCarthy, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Ings, Minamino, Forster, Ramsay, Salisu, Djenepo, Watts, Chauke, Jankewitz, Adams, Tella, N’Lundulu.