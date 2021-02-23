Anthony Gordon pushing for Preston start against QPR

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Anthony Gordon will be pushing to start for Preston against QPR after impressing as a substitute in the 4-0 defeat to Cardiff at the weekend.

Gordon came off the bench to add some much needed impetus to a poor Preston side, and could start along with Scott Sinclair.

Alex Neil may revert to a back four following the heavy punishment in south Wales.

Ryan Ledson was again missing in Cardiff after suffering an injury against Blackburn earlier in the month, while Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin are yet to return.

QPR duo Jordy de Wijs and George Thomas are stepping up their recoveries but neither will return in time for the fixture.

Both were due to turn out of the under-23s this week, with De Wijs on the way back from a calf problem while Thomas has dealt with numerous setbacks since joining in the summer.

Mark Warburton has indicated the pair could come into contention to face Birmingham at the weekend.

Charlie Owens (knee) and Luke Amos (knee) are long-term absentees.