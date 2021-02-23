Walsall without Liam Kinsella for Newport clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Walsall will be without the suspended Liam Kinsella for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Newport.

The Saddlers have opted not to appeal against Kinsella’s dismissal for a dangerous challenge on Stevenage’s Jack Aitchison at the weekend, and the midfielder now begins a three-match ban.

The on-loan Tyreik Wright has been absent with a groin injury while Rory Holden and captain James Clarke remain sidelined.

Manager Brian Dutton, given control of the team until the end of the season, is seeking his first win after a defeat and a draw so far.

Newport will have Scot Bennett back from a ban for the trip.

The midfielder has missed the last three games after his dismissal in the victory over Grimsby earlier this month.

Michael Flynn could revert to a three-man defence after the club’s promotion push took a hit in a 2-0 defeat to Forest Green Rovers at the weekend.

Veteran forward Kevin Ellison came on as a second half substitute for his first appearance since January.