Forest Green defender Dan Sweeney missing for visit of Southend

Forest Green will again be without defender Dan Sweeney for the visit of Sky Bet League Two relegation battlers Southend.

Sweeney strained his medial knee ligament during the 4-3 win over Oldham on February 16 and is expected to need a few more weeks of rehabilitation.

Jordan Moore-Taylor came into the defence for Sunday’s 2-0 win at Newport, which left Rovers second in the table, just a point behind Cambridge.

Full-back Dom Bernard and forward Jamille Matt both started last time out, with Aaron Collins and Odin Bailey making way, so manager Mark Cooper could again freshen up the starting XI.

Southend boss Mark Molesley has plenty of options as he looks to close the gap to safety.

Forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and defender Jason Demetriou both came into the side for the 1-0 home defeat by Bolton.

Experienced winger Ricky Holmes made his debut as a substitute after signing a deal with the Shrimpers until the end of the season, while striker Nile Ranger has rejoined the club on a month-to-month contract, so could also be involved after shaking off a calf problem.

Forward Brandon Goodship, defender Greg Halford and midfielder Jacob Mellis are hoping for recalls having been left out of the squad on Saturday.