Blackpool v Doncaster postponed following pitch inspection

by Press Association
February 23, 2021, 6:25 pm
The match at Bloomfield Road has been postponed (Richard Sellers/PA)
Tonight’s Sky Bet League One clash between Blackpool and Doncaster has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Referee Rob Lewis conducted a pitch inspection at 6pm and deemed the Bloomfield Road surface unplayable after two hours of heavy rain.

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

