Blackpool v Doncaster postponed following pitch inspection

Tonight’s Sky Bet League One clash between Blackpool and Doncaster has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Referee Rob Lewis conducted a pitch inspection at 6pm and deemed the Bloomfield Road surface unplayable after two hours of heavy rain.
A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.
