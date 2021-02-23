Successful day for England Women’s stars – Tuesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 23.

Football

Antonee Robinson is a man of many talents.

Birthday boys…

Happy 40th birthday, Gareth Barry! Our all-time @premierleague record holder for… ✅ Appearances: 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣✅ Wins: 1️⃣3️⃣0️⃣✅ Assists: 4️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/pze71aiKp8 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 23, 2021 🇪🇬 🎂 Happy birthday, @midoahm! #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/yKebZI5Co8 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 23, 2021

Gary Cahill looked forward after big win.

Big 3 points yesterday & we had to suffer for the win. Great battle and we move onto the next 🦅💪 pic.twitter.com/eXNbBoNELv — Gary Cahill (@GaryJCahill) February 23, 2021

Ben Foster has everything.

Arsenal reflected on the signing of Nicolas Anelka, on this day 24 years ago.

🗓 #OnThisDay in 1997, we completed the signing of 17-year-old striker Nicolas Anelka from PSG 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/LhJtt3jFeZ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 23, 2021

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was feeling motivated.

Jill Scott reached a major milestone.

A huge congratulations to @Lionesses legend @JillScottJS8, who becomes only the second player in our history to win 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ @England caps 👏 pic.twitter.com/XceNE7SAhc — England (@England) February 23, 2021 Congrats, @JillScottJS8! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X7jVhi1sts — Lionesses (@Lionesses) February 23, 2021

And her England team-mates paid tribute.

Not enough words for this one, congrats on 150 honoured To share the pitch with you today @JillScottJS8 💜😘👏🏼 https://t.co/iknANrqAUB — Alex Greenwood (@AlexGreenwood) February 23, 2021 Congratulations @JillScottJS8 👏What an achievement, you deserve it. pic.twitter.com/t5C6R8I4xs — Lucy Bronze (@LucyBronze) February 23, 2021 Amazing player, amazing person!! So so proud of you @JillScottJS8 #150 https://t.co/8bLNUD4df0 — Carly Telford 💙 (@carlytelford1) February 23, 2021 @JillScottJS8 congratulations! So deserved, amazing player & amazing person 💙 https://t.co/spf8qfpJuD — Fran Kirby (@frankirby) February 23, 2021

And so did the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Manchester United Women were proud of one of their own.

First international outing ✔️First international goal ✔️ What a day for @EllaToone99! 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🎥: @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/Lh7s5LlQlD — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) February 23, 2021

Ebony Salmon also made her England debut in the 6-0 friendly win against Northern Ireland.

Dreams really do come true! So honoured to make my senior debut today. Hopefully the first of many!🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/iV9JZQI154 — Ebony Salmon (@ebony_salmon) February 23, 2021

New deal for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

✍️ Rob Sanchez has signed a new contract until June 2025. 🤝 @firsttouchgames #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) February 23, 2021

A year since Bruno Fernandes opened his Manchester United account.

A day to remember… really miss the fans at Old Trafford though @manutd 🔴⚫️ https://t.co/qaZ0qcP65N — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 23, 2021

Cricket

Joe Root was ready.

Safe hands!

The fastest hands in the West 🌪 pic.twitter.com/okpsncEfqb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 23, 2021

England Women are up and running.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket) View this post on Instagram A post shared by We Are England Cricket (@englandcricket)

Rugby Union

Velodrome memories for Will Carling.

Sam Warburton was feeling excited.

Awesome to be part of the brilliant @canterburyNZ team as we build up the the @lionsofficial series 😀 Lots of exciting things to come! pic.twitter.com/pC3vPcbnNc — Sam Warburton (@samwarburton_) February 23, 2021

Formula One

Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were feeling musical.

Name this band. 🎶 Wrong answers only. pic.twitter.com/RRSKJVB7Bd — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 23, 2021

Max Verstappen likes the look of his new car.

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock celebrated a family birthday.

Can’t believe Willow is 2 today 😊🎈 pic.twitter.com/8uOju9foIW — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) February 23, 2021

Swimming

Sharron Davies had her “butt kicked” by her son.

Out On my bike (with fresh air, mud & stuff) for the first time this year yesterday! Wonderful but also then had to have a long soak in the 🛀 ouch! Why is Finley so much faster than me! Oh yeah he’s 40yrs younger (30lbs lighter) 😂.. even with my butt kicked it was bloody great pic.twitter.com/7duDWZpZHQ — Sharron Davies MBE (@sharrond62) February 23, 2021

Boxing

Announce Fury fight!

Another positive meeting with @258mgt. They've informed me things are shaping up nicely. They will be sharing the update with Eddie and you'll be hearing from me soon 👊🏾 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) February 23, 2021

Basketball

D-Wade x Tiger.